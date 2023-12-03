Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,430,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 9,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Equitrans Midstream
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance
Equitrans Midstream stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,652,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,688. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16.
Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 25.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.19%.
Equitrans Midstream Company Profile
Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Equitrans Midstream
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.