Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Erste Group Bank Price Performance

Shares of EBKDY stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.38. 24,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,683. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.84. Erste Group Bank has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $20.38.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.