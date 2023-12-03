Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF) Short Interest Update

Esker SA (OTCMKTS:ESKEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Esker Stock Performance

Shares of Esker stock remained flat at $165.00 during trading hours on Friday. Esker has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.98.

About Esker

Esker SA operates cloud platform for finance and customer service professionals in France and internationally. The company offers Esker on Demand, an on-demand document process automation platform; FlyDoc, an online fax and mail delivery service; CalvaEDI, a SaaS solution for decision-makers in the transport industry; Esker EDI Services, a SaaS solution that enables industrial companies to exchange various business documents in EDI format; TermSync – Cash Collection, a cloud-based service for managing the accounts receivable collection process for customer invoices issued by Esker on Demand or any other third-party solution; Esker Fax, a fax server; VSI-Fax, a production fax server; Tun Plus, a terminal emulator reproducing the screens of large systems in a Windows-type environment; and SmarTerm, a terminal emulator.

