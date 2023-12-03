Ethereum (ETH) Market Cap Achieves $260.71 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for about $2,168.33 or 0.05475690 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $260.71 billion and $7.16 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00055017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011909 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,234,245 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

