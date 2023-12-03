Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 753,600 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 954,600 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ETON traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. 53,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,159. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.94 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 million. Analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ETON has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

