Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Short Interest Up 19.5% in November

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronav

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Euronav by 177.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EURN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Euronav from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Euronav from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Euronav from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.43 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.01.

Euronav Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. 1,388,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,499. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. Euronav has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Euronav had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $246.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.44 million. On average, analysts predict that Euronav will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.76%.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Featured Stories

