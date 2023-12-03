Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Euronext Price Performance
OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.12. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831. Euronext has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91.
Euronext Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Euronext
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.