Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Update

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Euronext Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EUXTF traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.12. 519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831. Euronext has a 52 week low of $67.80 and a 52 week high of $83.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

