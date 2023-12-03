Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,700 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

In other Everspin Technologies news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $67,214.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 7,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $76,584.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,900.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 6,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $67,214.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,887 shares of company stock valued at $161,766 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 99,584 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. 42.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everspin Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

MRAM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,353. Everspin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 million, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.32.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 million for the quarter.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, Germany, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

See Also

