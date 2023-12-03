Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Update

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the October 31st total of 180,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Evogene Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:EVGN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.69. 152,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,665. Evogene has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Evogene had a negative net margin of 354.35% and a negative return on equity of 62.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Evogene from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Evogene to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Evogene

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Evogene by 265.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Evogene by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 68.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

