Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in November

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 549,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,498.0 days.
Evonik Industries Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $18.05 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
