FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Up 20.7% in November

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the October 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.54.

FedEx Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $5.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $264.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,994,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,330. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $162.61 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,281. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth $40,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

