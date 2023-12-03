Fetch.ai (FET) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $93.68 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $466.70 million and $93.68 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00055418 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00024049 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002012 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 824,162,108 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

