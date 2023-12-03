Fetch.ai Hits One Day Trading Volume of $99.57 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $465.20 million and $99.57 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001428 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00054822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023748 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002005 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 824,162,108 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

