Financial Contrast: Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) and SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) and SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Algoma Central and SFL, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algoma Central 0 0 0 0 N/A SFL 0 4 0 0 2.00

SFL has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.60%. Given SFL’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SFL is more favorable than Algoma Central.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Dividends

69.3% of Algoma Central shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of SFL shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Algoma Central pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. SFL pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Algoma Central pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SFL pays out 121.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SFL has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. SFL is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algoma Central and SFL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algoma Central N/A N/A N/A $1.02 10.56 SFL $670.39 million 2.38 $202.77 million $0.79 14.59

SFL has higher revenue and earnings than Algoma Central. Algoma Central is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SFL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Algoma Central and SFL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algoma Central N/A N/A N/A SFL 13.64% 7.55% 2.12%

Summary

SFL beats Algoma Central on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors. The Product Tankers segment provides transportation services for liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway, and Atlantic Canada regions. The Ocean Self-Unloaders segment operates ocean-going self-unloading vessels. The Global Short Sea Shipping segment provides niche marine transportation services. The company was formerly known as Algoma Central Railway and changed its name to Algoma Central Corporation in 1990. Algoma Central Corporation was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in St. Catharines, Canada.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned 10 crude oil tankers, 15 dry bulk carriers, 32 container vessels, three car carriers, one jack-up drilling rig, one ultra-deepwater drilling unit, two chemical tankers, and six oil product tankers. It primarily operates in Bermuda, Cyprus, Liberia, Norway, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited and changed its name to SFL Corporation Ltd. in September 2019. SFL Corporation Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

