First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 4,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 687,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $12,800,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation Price Performance

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.69. 864,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,946. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $377.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.60 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

