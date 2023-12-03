First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the October 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.07. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 69.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,183,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,683,979. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 8,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $201,477.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,215,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,327,098.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,110,447 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

