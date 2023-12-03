Flare Trading 22.9% Higher Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Flare has a market cap of $417.00 million and approximately $41.14 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Flare Coin Profile

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 28,756,239,694 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 28,753,713,025.44087 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01469461 USD and is up 18.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $46,674,463.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

