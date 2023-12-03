FlatQube (QUBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $299.86

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. FlatQube has a total market cap of $41.41 million and approximately $299.86 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.15103635 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $286.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

