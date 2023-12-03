Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOJCY. Danske lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of FOJCY traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941. Fortum Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0961 dividend. This is an increase from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

