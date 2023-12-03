Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Down 8.1% in November

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 16,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
FOX Stock Up 2.2 %
FOXA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,336,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,261. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.05.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in FOX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in FOX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.0% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.
