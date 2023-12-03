Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Franklin Wireless Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FKWL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.95. 6,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,427. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.13. Franklin Wireless has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $5.44.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.