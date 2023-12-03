G999 (G999) Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,280.84 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, G999 has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00054957 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00023796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002013 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001426 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

