G999 (G999) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $5,230.97 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011839 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000154 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005144 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001984 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001369 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

