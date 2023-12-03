G999 Trading 11.7% Higher This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $3,037.58 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00054797 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00023799 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000156 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001998 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001394 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.