Games for a Living (GFAL) Price Hits $0.0469

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Games for a Living token can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a market cap of $120.74 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Games for a Living has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,572,779,438 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official website is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal.

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,572,779,438.02 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.045085 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $1,018,102.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

