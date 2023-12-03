Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Announces Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of Genesco stock opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genesco has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Genesco by 29.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Genesco by 328.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Genesco by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genesco by 105.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 59,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

