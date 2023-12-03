Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.60 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

Genesco Stock Down 16.1 %

GCO opened at $31.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70. Genesco has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $51.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Genesco by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Genesco by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

