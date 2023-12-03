Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.60 million. Genesco had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Genesco updated its FY24 guidance to $1.50-2.00 EPS.

GCO opened at $31.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.63. Genesco has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Genesco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Genesco by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands.

