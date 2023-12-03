GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Short Interest Up 12.6% in November

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,168,800 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 1,925,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.0 days.

GoGold Resources Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of GoGold Resources stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.10. 277,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,364. GoGold Resources has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

About GoGold Resources

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.