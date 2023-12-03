Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in November

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,074,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.7 days.
Great Wall Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.
About Great Wall Motor
