Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Short Interest Up 20.3% in November

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,074,100 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the October 31st total of 2,555,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 54.7 days.

Great Wall Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GWLLF remained flat at $1.44 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827. Great Wall Motor has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Get Great Wall Motor alerts:

About Great Wall Motor

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers SUVs, sedans, pick-up trucks, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Wall Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Wall Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.