Grin Price Up 63.8% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0576 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $5.66 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded up 63.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,851.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00181306 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $254.11 or 0.00622029 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00009080 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.00424736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00049355 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00130187 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

