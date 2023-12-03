Grin Trading 75.3% Higher This Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 3rd. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0613 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 75.3% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $6.02 million and $1.30 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,968.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00180487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $229.64 or 0.00574620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.07 or 0.00430552 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00049532 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00125140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

