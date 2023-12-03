Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRINGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 73,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,525 shares during the last quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 33,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRINGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%.

Grindrod Shipping Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.2%. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently -9.68%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

