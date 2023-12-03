Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 73,500 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 33,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,938. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $112.46 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $1.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 27.2%. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently -9.68%.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.
