Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,405,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 5,516,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,810.0 days.
Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 16.6 %
Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $5.54. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile
