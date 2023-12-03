Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Short Interest Down 21.8% in November

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 329,800 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 421,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 50.7 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

OTCMKTS GCHEF remained flat at $5.50 during trading on Friday. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

About Grupo Comercial Chedraui

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.