GXChain Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $24.68 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000831 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002128 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001537 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

