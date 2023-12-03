Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Short Interest Update

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the October 31st total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCDI traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.12. 79,204,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.51. Harbor Custom Development has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land development cycle, which includes land acquisition, entitlement, development, and construction of project infrastructure; single and multi-family vertical construction; and marketing and sale of various residential projects.

