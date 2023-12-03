Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.
Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
Heartland Express Trading Up 1.6 %
Heartland Express stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,982 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 248,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,924 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Heartland Express
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heartland Express Company Profile
Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.
