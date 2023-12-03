Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th.

Heartland Express has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Heartland Express Trading Up 1.6 %

Heartland Express stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $295.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HTLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $43,924.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 235,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,558.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael John Sullivan acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,516.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 248,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,924 over the last three months. 39.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Express

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 287.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

