Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Short Interest Up 19.9% in November

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,750,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 5,630,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.9 %

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,654,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,825. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $659.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Helmerich & Payne

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,127 shares of company stock worth $1,455,502 in the last three months. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,415,000 after purchasing an additional 284,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 113,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.38.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

