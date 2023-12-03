HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX) Short Interest Update

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 494,600 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 31st total of 468,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HilleVax Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of HilleVax stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $14.41. 93,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,980. HilleVax has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.61. The company has a market capitalization of $698.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HilleVax will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on HilleVax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on HilleVax from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at HilleVax

In other HilleVax news, insider Astrid Borkowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HilleVax

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in HilleVax by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in HilleVax by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,284,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,234,000 after acquiring an additional 38,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,839,000 after acquiring an additional 232,625 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HilleVax by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,266,000 after acquiring an additional 111,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. The company develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

