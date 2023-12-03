holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0209

holoride (RIDE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0209 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a market cap of $16.73 million and $427,747.24 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded up 33.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01843941 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $350,115.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

