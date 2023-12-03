H&R Block, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

H&R Block has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. H&R Block has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect H&R Block to earn $4.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 244.61%. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,915,336.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $316,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,028.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.