Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $28.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.28.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens cut their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $590.28.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $495.21 on Friday. Humana has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $553.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $502.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana will post 28.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,708,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,776,072,000 after buying an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,060,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,804,000 after buying an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $690,516,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

