i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Short Interest Update

i3 Energy Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

i3 Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITEEF remained flat at $0.13 on Friday. i3 Energy has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

