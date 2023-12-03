ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

ICL Group has increased its dividend by an average of 62.0% per year over the last three years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.

Get ICL Group alerts:

ICL Group Price Performance

Shares of ICL stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICL Group

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ICL Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,172,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,156,000 after buying an additional 223,722 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ICL Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 157,629 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in ICL Group by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 174,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,556 shares during the period. 14.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of ICL Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

View Our Latest Report on ICL Group

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.