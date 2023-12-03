iExec RLC Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.69 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 3rd. iExec RLC has a market cap of $113.74 million and $25.69 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003970 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.55570067 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $30,958,417.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

