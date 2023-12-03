IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
IMAX Stock Performance
NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 582,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.82.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IMAX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
About IMAX
IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than IMAX
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.