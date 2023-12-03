IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the October 31st total of 3,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 563,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

IMAX Stock Performance

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.29. The stock had a trading volume of 582,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The stock has a market cap of $889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. IMAX has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $103.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on IMAX. StockNews.com upgraded IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price objective on IMAX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,002,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after acquiring an additional 431,231 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,971,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IMAX by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,194,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 385,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in IMAX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in IMAX by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,684,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 107,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

(Get Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.