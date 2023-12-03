ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ING Groep Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ING traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,858,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,220. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. ING Groep had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 570.3% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in ING Groep by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Articles

