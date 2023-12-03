inSure DeFi Reaches Market Cap of $134.72 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $134.72 million and $164,829.37 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00017084 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,561.15 or 1.00015290 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010796 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00008500 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003819 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

SURE is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.0052743 USD and is up 2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $132,476.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

