International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on International Game Technology

International Game Technology Stock Performance

International Game Technology stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.60. 1,168,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,372. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $29.98. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 8.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 113.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 166.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Stories

